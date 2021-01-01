Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9A vs Galaxy A21s – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 9A vs Samsung Galaxy A21s

Ксиаоми Редми 9А
Xiaomi Redmi 9A
VS
Самсунг Галакси А21с
Samsung Galaxy A21s

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A21s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (109K versus 91K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (493 against 441 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9A
vs
Galaxy A21s

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 82.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 92.9% 88.4%
PWM - 500 Hz
Response time 40 ms 30.4 ms
Contrast 1318:1 1500:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9A
441 nits
Galaxy A21s +12%
493 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9A
81.1%
Galaxy A21s +2%
82.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Samsung Galaxy A21s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 Samsung Exynos 850
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 650 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS ~26 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9A
138
Galaxy A21s +39%
192
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9A
469
Galaxy A21s +141%
1129
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 9A
91454
Galaxy A21s +20%
109472

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2,0
OS size 11 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:55 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 9A
n/a
Galaxy A21s
18:02 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 9A
n/a
Galaxy A21s
17:29 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 9A
n/a
Galaxy A21s
39:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9A
77.3 dB
Galaxy A21s +4%
80.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 May 2020
Release date August 2020 June 2020
Launch price ~ 100 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.398 W/kg 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.901 W/kg 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A21s is definitely a better buy.

