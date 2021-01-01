Xiaomi Redmi 9A vs Samsung Galaxy A22 VS Xiaomi Redmi 9A Samsung Galaxy A22 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (230K versus 94K)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Modern USB Type-C port

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (602 against 435 nits)

Supports 15W fast charging

Optical image stabilization

Fingerprint scanner

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.53 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 274 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 84.3% Display features - - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 92.9% 140.9% PWM - 127 Hz Response time 40 ms 6 ms Contrast 1318:1 ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Redmi 9A 435 nits Galaxy A22 +38% 602 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green White, Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 9A 81.1% Galaxy A22 +4% 84.3%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Samsung Galaxy A22 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 MediaTek Helio G80 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 650 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 9A 137 Galaxy A22 +175% 377 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 9A 474 Galaxy A22 +191% 1377 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 9A 94723 Galaxy A22 +143% 230474 CPU 36605 66952 GPU 12376 52483 Memory 24580 43515 UX 20429 66169 Total score 94723 230474 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi 9A n/a Galaxy A22 683 Stability - 98% Graphics test - 4 FPS Graphics score - 683 PCMark 3.0 score - 6751 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 One UI Core 3.1 OS size 11 GB 18.1 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 1 (13 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 9A 76.5 dB Galaxy A22 +5% 80.1 dB

Other Category Budget Budget Announced June 2020 June 2021 Release date August 2020 June 2021 SAR (head) 0.398 W/kg 0.52 W/kg SAR (body) 0.901 W/kg 1.59 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A22 is definitely a better buy.