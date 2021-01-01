Xiaomi Redmi 9A vs Samsung Galaxy A32 VS Xiaomi Redmi 9A Samsung Galaxy A32 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A32, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (200K versus 94K)

Delivers 87% higher maximum brightness (815 against 435 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

53% higher pixel density (411 vs 269 PPI)

Modern USB Type-C port

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Supports 15W fast charging

Fingerprint scanner

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi 9A Price Samsung Galaxy A32 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.53 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 84.6% Display features - - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 92.9% - Response time 40 ms - Contrast 1318:1 - Max. Brightness Redmi 9A 435 nits Galaxy A32 +87% 815 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 9A 81.1% Galaxy A32 +4% 84.6%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Samsung Galaxy A32 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 Mediatek Helio G80 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 650 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 9A 137 Galaxy A32 +157% 352 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 9A 474 Galaxy A32 +174% 1298 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 9A 94723 Galaxy A32 +112% 200670 CPU 36605 66922 GPU 12376 37068 Memory 24580 41037 UX 20429 54137 Total score 94723 200670

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.1 OS size 11 GB 18.6 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 123° Lenses 1 (13 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 5380 x 3620 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 9A 76.5 dB Galaxy A32 n/a

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced June 2020 February 2021 Release date August 2020 February 2021 SAR (head) 0.398 W/kg 0.45 W/kg SAR (body) 0.901 W/kg 1.3 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A32 is definitely a better buy.