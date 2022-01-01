Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9A vs Galaxy A53 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9A
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 4.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (429K versus 93K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 90% higher peek brightness (825 against 434 nits)
  • 51% higher pixel density (405 vs 269 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 25W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9A
vs
Galaxy A53 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 830 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 85.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 92.9% 97.6%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time 40 ms 9 ms
Contrast 1318:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 9A
434 nits
Galaxy A53 5G +90%
825 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 159.6 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9A
81.1%
Galaxy A53 5G +5%
85.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Samsung Galaxy A53 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 Samsung Exynos 1280
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G68
GPU clock 650 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9A
135
Galaxy A53 5G +444%
735
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9A
466
Galaxy A53 5G +303%
1880
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 9A
93403
Galaxy A53 5G +360%
429330
CPU 36605 124022
GPU 12376 123474
Memory 24580 74582
UX 20429 111356
Total score 93403 429330
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 13 FPS
Graphics score - 2287
PCMark 3.0 score - 11383
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced One UI 4.1
OS size 11 GB 36 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:55 hr 1:24 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:47 hr
Watching video - 15:55 hr
Gaming - 05:13 hr
Standby - 120 hr
General battery life
Redmi 9A
n/a
Galaxy A53 5G
34:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9A
76.5 dB
Galaxy A53 5G +13%
86.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2020 March 2022
Release date August 2020 April 2022
SAR (head) 0.398 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.901 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is definitely a better buy.

