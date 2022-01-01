Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.