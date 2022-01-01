Xiaomi Redmi 9A vs Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9A
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- 4.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (429K versus 93K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 90% higher peek brightness (825 against 434 nits)
- 51% higher pixel density (405 vs 269 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 25W fast charging
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Fingerprint scanner
- The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
54
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
21
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
41
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
56
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
47
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|830 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.1%
|85.4%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|92.9%
|97.6%
|PWM
|-
|250 Hz
|Response time
|40 ms
|9 ms
|Contrast
|1318:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|159.6 mm (6.28 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Green
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G25
|Samsung Exynos 1280
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-G68
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41.8 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|2 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
135
Galaxy A53 5G +444%
735
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
466
Galaxy A53 5G +303%
1880
|CPU
|36605
|124022
|GPU
|12376
|123474
|Memory
|24580
|74582
|UX
|20429
|111356
|Total score
|93403
|429330
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|13 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|2287
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|11383
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5 Enhanced
|One UI 4.1
|OS size
|11 GB
|36 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:55 hr
|1:24 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|10:47 hr
|Watching video
|-
|15:55 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:13 hr
|Standby
|-
|120 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
111
Video quality
Generic camera score
105
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2020
|March 2022
|Release date
|August 2020
|April 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.398 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.901 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is definitely a better buy.
