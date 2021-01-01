Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9A vs Galaxy J2 Core (2020) – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 9A vs Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020)

Ксиаоми Редми 9А
Xiaomi Redmi 9A
VS
Самсунг Галакси Джей 2 Core (2020)
Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020)

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020), which is powered by Exynos 7 Quad 7570 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9A
  • Comes with 2400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2600 mAh
  • Has a 1.53 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 14.23% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (441 against 340 nits)
  • Digital image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB
  • 22% higher pixel density (269 vs 220 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020)
  • Weighs 40 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9A
vs
Galaxy J2 Core (2020)

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.53 inches 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 540 x 960 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 269 ppi 220 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 66.87%
Display tests
RGB color space 92.9% -
Response time 40 ms -
Contrast 1318:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9A +30%
441 nits
Galaxy J2 Core (2020)
340 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 143.4 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 72.1 mm (2.84 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 154 gramm (5.43 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9A +21%
81.1%
Galaxy J2 Core (2020)
66.87%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 4 (4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali T-720 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS ~36 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.1
ROM MIUI 12 Android Go
OS size 11 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2600 mAh
Charge power 10 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:55 hr 2:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital No
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 April 2020
Release date August 2020 June 2020
Launch price ~ 100 USD ~ 75 USD
SAR (head) 0.398 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.901 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 9A is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

