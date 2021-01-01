Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9A vs Galaxy M01 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 9A vs Samsung Galaxy M01

Ксиаоми Редми 9А
Xiaomi Redmi 9A
VS
Самсунг Галакси М01
Samsung Galaxy M01

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M01, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9A
  • Has a 0.83 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M01
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • 10% higher pixel density (295 vs 269 PPI)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 180 and 134 points
  • Weighs 26 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.1 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9A
vs
Galaxy M01

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.53 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 269 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81.1% 77.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 92.9% -
Response time 40 ms -
Contrast 1318:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9A
429 nits
Galaxy M01
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 9A +5%
81.1%
Galaxy M01
77.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Samsung Galaxy M01 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 505
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9A
134
Galaxy M01 +34%
180
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9A
469
Galaxy M01 +73%
813
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 9A
90824
Galaxy M01 +6%
95944

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.0
OS size 11 GB 10.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:55 hr 3:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9A
75.8 dB
Galaxy M01
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 June 2020
Release date August 2020 June 2020
Launch price ~ 100 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) 0.398 W/kg 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.901 W/kg 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 9A. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M01.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
8 (47.1%)
9 (52.9%)
Total votes: 17

User opinions

