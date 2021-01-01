Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9A vs Galaxy M02 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M02, which is powered by Mediatek MT6739W and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9A
  • 72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (90K versus 52K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G25
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 136 and 105 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 81.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 92.9% -
Response time 40 ms -
Contrast 1318:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9A
432 nits
Galaxy M02
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Gray, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9A
81.1%
Galaxy M02 +1%
81.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Samsung Galaxy M02 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 Mediatek MT6739W
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 4 (4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8100
GPU clock 650 MHz 570 MHz
FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS ~21 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9A +30%
136
Galaxy M02
105
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9A +16%
467
Galaxy M02
401
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 9A +72%
90644
Galaxy M02
52732

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.0
OS size 11 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:55 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9A
75.8 dB
Galaxy M02
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 February 2021
Release date August 2020 February 2021
Launch price ~ 100 USD ~ 88 USD
SAR (head) 0.398 W/kg 0.65 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.901 W/kg 1.71 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 9A. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M02.

