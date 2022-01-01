Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9A vs Spark 8C – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 9A vs Tecno Spark 8C

Ксиаоми Редми 9А
VS
Текно Спарк 8С
Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Tecno Spark 8C

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Tecno Spark 8C, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9A
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 8C
  • Water-resistant body (IPX2 classification)
  • 82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (169K versus 93K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 301 and 136 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9A
vs
Spark 8C

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 267 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 83.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 92.9% -
Response time 40 ms -
Contrast 1318:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9A
435 nits
Spark 8C +3%
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164.57 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.95 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz)
Waterproof No IPX2
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Gray, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9A
81.1%
Spark 8C +3%
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Tecno Spark 8C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 Unisoc T606
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 650 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2, 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9A
136
Spark 8C +121%
301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9A
470
Spark 8C +152%
1184
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 9A
93204
Spark 8C +82%
169422
CPU 37241 60630
GPU 12508 21826
Memory 22592 38655
UX 20658 48282
Total score 93204 169422
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced HiOS 7.6
OS size 11 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:55 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (13 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP -
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No -
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9A
76.5 dB
Spark 8C
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 January 2022
Release date August 2020 February 2022
SAR (head) 0.398 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.901 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Spark 8C. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 9A.

