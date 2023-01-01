Xiaomi Redmi 9A vs Tecno Spark Go 2023 VS Xiaomi Redmi 9A Tecno Spark Go 2023 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Tecno Spark Go 2023, which is powered by Mediatek Helio A22 and came out 31 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9A Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4) Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark Go 2023 Water-resistant body (IPX2 classification)

Water-resistant body (IPX2 classification) Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer

The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 154 and 136 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.53 inches 6.56 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 267 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 84% Display tests RGB color space 92.9% - Response time 40 ms - Contrast 1318:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi 9A 434 nits Spark Go 2023 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 163.86 mm (6.45 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.51 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 194 g (6.84 oz) 199 g (7.02 oz) Waterproof No IPX2 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 9A 81.1% Spark Go 2023 +4% 84%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Tecno Spark Go 2023 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 Mediatek Helio A22 Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 650 MHz 660 MHz FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 9A 136 Spark Go 2023 +13% 154 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 9A 465 Spark Go 2023 +20% 556 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 9A 93689 Spark Go 2023 +6% 99177 CPU 36605 28014 GPU 12376 10364 Memory 24580 27936 UX 20429 33381 Total score 93689 99177 Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 2, 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 1 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced HIOS 12 OS size 11 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No No Full charging time 2:55 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (13 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - - 0.3 MP

Camera features - - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max loudness Redmi 9A 76.5 dB Spark Go 2023 n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced June 2020 January 2023 Release date August 2020 January 2023 SAR (head) 0.398 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.901 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Spark Go 2023 is definitely a better buy.