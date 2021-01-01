Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9A vs Y11 (2019) – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Vivo Y11 (2019)

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Vivo Y11 (2019), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9A
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (429 against 398 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y11 (2019)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 177 and 134 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9A
vs
Y11 (2019)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.35 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1544 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 269 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81.1% 81.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 92.9% -
Response time 40 ms -
Contrast 1318:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9A +8%
429 nits
Y11 (2019)
398 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 159.4 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 190.5 gramm (6.72 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 9A
81.1%
Y11 (2019)
81.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Vivo Y11 (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1950 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 505
GPU clock 650 MHz 450 MHz
FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9A
134
Y11 (2019) +32%
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9A
469
Y11 (2019) +73%
811
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 9A
90824
Y11 (2019) +3%
93864

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 Funtouch 9.1
OS size 11 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:55 hr 2:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.8
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9A
75.8 dB
Y11 (2019)
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 October 2019
Release date August 2020 December 2019
Launch price ~ 100 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.398 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.901 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 9A. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Vivo Y11 (2019).

