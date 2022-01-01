Xiaomi Redmi 9A vs Mi A1
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi A1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9A
- Comes with 1920 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3080 mAh
- Has a 1.03 inches larger screen size
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Thinner bezels – 10.08% more screen real estate
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G25
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A1
- 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 269 PPI)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (115K versus 94K)
- Delivers 10% higher peak brightness (482 against 439 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.53 inches
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|16:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.1%
|71.02%
|RGB color space
|92.9%
|98%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|40 ms
|40.2 ms
|Contrast
|1318:1
|1359:1
Design and build
|Height
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|155.4 mm (6.12 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Green
|Black, Gold, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G25
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41.8 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
|CPU
|36605
|41253
|GPU
|12376
|12372
|Memory
|24580
|30571
|UX
|20429
|30687
|Total score
|94604
|115716
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|5464
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5 Enhanced
|Android One
|OS size
|11 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3080 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:55 hr
|2:00 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|09:01 hr
|Watching video
|-
|08:48 hr
|Gaming
|-
|04:42 hr
|Standby
|-
|70 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", OmniVision OV12A10
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Omnivision OV13380
|Camera features
|-
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2
|Focal length
|-
|35.96 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|HID, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|6
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2020
|September 2017
|Release date
|August 2020
|September 2017
|SAR (head)
|0.398 W/kg
|1.75 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.901 W/kg
|0.76 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 9A. But if the performance, camera, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi A1.
