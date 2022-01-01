Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9A vs Mi A1 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 9A vs Mi A1

Ксиаоми Редми 9А
VS
Ксиаоми Ми А1
Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Mi A1

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi A1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9A
  • Comes with 1920 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3080 mAh
  • Has a 1.03 inches larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Thinner bezels – 10.08% more screen real estate
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G25
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A1
  • 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 269 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (115K versus 94K)
  • Delivers 10% higher peak brightness (482 against 439 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Redmi 9A
53
Mi A1
55
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Redmi 9A
20
Mi A1
22
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Redmi 9A
70
Mi A1
53
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Redmi 9A
41
Mi A1
45
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Redmi 9A
56
Mi A1
64
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Redmi 9A
46
Mi A1
45

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9A
vs
Mi A1

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 269 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 71.02%
Display tests
RGB color space 92.9% 98%
PWM - Not detected
Response time 40 ms 40.2 ms
Contrast 1318:1 1359:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 9A
439 nits
Mi A1 +10%
482 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 155.4 mm (6.12 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Gold, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9A +14%
81.1%
Mi A1
71.02%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Xiaomi Mi A1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9A
136
Mi A1
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9A
469
Mi A1
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 9A
94604
Mi A1 +22%
115716
CPU 36605 41253
GPU 12376 12372
Memory 24580 30571
UX 20429 30687
Total score 94604 115716
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi 9A
n/a
Mi A1
170
PCMark 3.0 score - 5464
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Android One
OS size 11 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3080 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:55 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:01 hr
Watching video - 08:48 hr
Gaming - 04:42 hr
Standby - 70 hr
General battery life
Redmi 9A
n/a
Mi A1
22:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", OmniVision OV12A10
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Omnivision OV13380
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Focal length - 35.96 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9A
76.5 dB
Mi A1 +13%
86.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2020 September 2017
Release date August 2020 September 2017
SAR (head) 0.398 W/kg 1.75 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.901 W/kg 0.76 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 9A. But if the performance, camera, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi A1.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (37.5%)
5 (62.5%)
Total votes: 8

