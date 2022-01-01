Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi A1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.