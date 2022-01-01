Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9A vs Poco C40 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Poco C40, which is powered by JLQ JR510 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C40
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (133K versus 94K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Fingerprint scanner

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9A
vs
Poco C40

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.71 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1650 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 82%
Display tests
RGB color space 92.9% 93.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time 40 ms 34 ms
Contrast 1318:1 1170:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 9A
439 nits
Poco C40 +3%
454 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 169.59 mm (6.68 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 76.56 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.18 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9A
81.1%
Poco C40 +1%
82%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Xiaomi Poco C40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 JLQ JR510
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) -
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 -
Lithography process 12 nanometers -
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 -
GPU clock 650 MHz -
FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9A
136
Poco C40 +14%
155
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9A
469
Poco C40 +60%
749
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 9A
94604
Poco C40 +41%
133095
CPU 36605 36431
GPU 12376 22163
Memory 24580 37186
UX 20429 36684
Total score 94604 133095
Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced MIUI 13 for POCO
OS size 11 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:55 hr 4:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9A
76.5 dB
Poco C40 +5%
80.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 July 2022
Release date August 2020 July 2022
SAR (head) 0.398 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.901 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco C40 is definitely a better buy.

