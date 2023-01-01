Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9A vs Poco C50 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Poco C50, which is powered by Mediatek Helio A22 and came out 30 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9A
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (94K versus 79K)
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C50
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 81%
Display tests
RGB color space 92.9% -
Response time 40 ms -
Contrast 1318:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 9A
435 nits
Poco C50
n/a
Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 76.75 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.09 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 194 g (6.84 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9A
81.1%
Poco C50
81%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Xiaomi Poco C50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 Mediatek Helio A22
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 660 MHz
FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9A
137
Poco C50 +4%
142
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9A
474
Poco C50 +8%
511
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 9A +20%
94723
Poco C50
79078
CPU 36605 -
GPU 12376 -
Memory 24580 -
UX 20429 -
Total score 94723 79078
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 2 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Go Edition
OS size 11 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:55 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (8 MP + 0.1 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 0.1 MP
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9A
76.5 dB
Poco C50
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 January 2023
Release date August 2020 January 2023
SAR (head) 0.398 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.901 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco C50 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

