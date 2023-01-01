Xiaomi Redmi 9A vs Poco C50 VS Xiaomi Redmi 9A Xiaomi Poco C50 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Poco C50, which is powered by Mediatek Helio A22 and came out 30 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9A 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (94K versus 79K)

20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (94K versus 79K) CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4) Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C50 The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer

The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.53 inches 6.52 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 81% Display tests RGB color space 92.9% - Response time 40 ms - Contrast 1318:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi 9A 435 nits Poco C50 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 76.75 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.09 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 194 g (6.84 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz) Waterproof No - Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 9A 81.1% Poco C50 81%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Xiaomi Poco C50 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 Mediatek Helio A22 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 650 MHz 660 MHz FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 9A 137 Poco C50 +4% 142 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 9A 474 Poco C50 +8% 511 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 9A +20% 94723 Poco C50 79078 CPU 36605 - GPU 12376 - Memory 24580 - UX 20429 - Total score 94723 79078 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 2 GB 2, 3 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Go Edition OS size 11 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No No Full charging time 2:55 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (8 MP + 0.1 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - - 0.1 MP

Camera features - - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type Micro USB Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 9A 76.5 dB Poco C50 n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced June 2020 January 2023 Release date August 2020 January 2023 SAR (head) 0.398 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.901 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor - Accelerometer

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco C50 is definitely a better buy.