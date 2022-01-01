Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9A vs Redmi 6A – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Redmi 6A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9A
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 1.08 inches larger screen size
  • 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (92K versus 64K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (434 against 397 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 8.18% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 2-years newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 6A
  • 10% higher pixel density (295 vs 269 PPI)
  • Weighs 49 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.5 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9A
vs
Redmi 6A

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 5.45 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 269 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 72.92%
Display tests
RGB color space 92.9% 93.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time 40 ms 29 ms
Contrast 1318:1 1554:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9A +9%
434 nits
Redmi 6A
397 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 145 gramm (5.11 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9A +11%
81.1%
Redmi 6A
72.92%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Xiaomi Redmi 6A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 660 MHz
FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9A
136
Redmi 6A
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9A
468
Redmi 6A
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 9A +43%
92305
Redmi 6A
64459
CPU 37241 26995
GPU 12508 3850
Memory 22592 23595
UX 20658 10072
Total score 92305 64459
Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced MIUI 12
OS size 11 GB 7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:55 hr 2:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9A
76.5 dB
Redmi 6A +2%
77.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 July 2018
Release date August 2020 June 2018
SAR (head) 0.398 W/kg 0.656 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.901 W/kg 1.523 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 9A is definitely a better buy.

