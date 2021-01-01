Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9A vs Redmi 7A – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 9A vs Redmi 7A

Ксиаоми Редми 9А
Xiaomi Redmi 9A
VS
Ксиаоми Редми 7А
Xiaomi Redmi 7A

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Redmi 7A, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9A
  • Has a 1.08 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Thinner bezels – 6.7% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7A
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (499 against 429 nits)
  • 10% higher pixel density (295 vs 269 PPI)
  • 34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 180 and 134 points
  • Weighs 29 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.6 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9A
vs
Redmi 7A

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 5.45 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 269 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81.1% 74.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 92.9% 94.2%
PWM - 384 Hz
Response time 40 ms 27 ms
Contrast 1318:1 888:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9A
429 nits
Redmi 7A +16%
499 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 146.3 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 9A +9%
81.1%
Redmi 7A
74.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Xiaomi Redmi 7A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 505
GPU clock 650 MHz 450 MHz
FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9A
134
Redmi 7A +34%
180
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9A
469
Redmi 7A +73%
813
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 9A
90824
Redmi 7A
90533

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 11 GB 6.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:55 hr 2:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9A +171%
75.8 dB
Redmi 7A
28 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 May 2019
Release date August 2020 June 2019
Launch price ~ 100 USD ~ 94 USD
SAR (head) 0.398 W/kg 0.557 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.901 W/kg 1.166 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 9A is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
51 (42.1%)
70 (57.9%)
Total votes: 121

Related comparisons

1. Redmi 9A vs Redmi Note 7
2. Redmi 9A vs Redmi Note 9S
3. Redmi 9A vs Honor 9C
4. Redmi 9A vs Redmi 9
5. Redmi 9A vs Realme C11
6. Redmi 7A vs Galaxy A10
7. Redmi 7A vs Honor 8A
8. Redmi 7A vs Redmi 8
9. Redmi 7A vs Redmi Note 9
10. Redmi 7A vs Galaxy A01

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish