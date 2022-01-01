Xiaomi Redmi 9AT vs Oppo Realme C21Y VS Xiaomi Redmi 9AT Oppo Realme C21Y Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9AT (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on September 9, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C21Y, which is powered by Unisoc T610 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C21Y 82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (193K versus 106K)

Fingerprint scanner

Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (397 against 343 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

2.6x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 349 and 132 points

Reverse charging feature

The phone is 10-months newer

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 81.6% Display tests RGB color space 92.6% - Response time 45.5 ms - Contrast 813:1 - Max. Brightness Redmi 9AT 343 nits Realme C21Y +16% 397 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 9AT 81.1% Realme C21Y +1% 81.6%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9AT and Oppo Realme C21Y in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 Unisoc T610 Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 ARM Mali G52 MP2 GPU clock 650 MHz 614 MHz FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS ~71.2 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 9AT 132 Realme C21Y +164% 349 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 9AT 462 Realme C21Y +180% 1293 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 9AT 106389 Realme C21Y +82% 193186 CPU - 66485 GPU - 32103 Memory - 37779 UX - 57506 Total score 106389 193186

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 2.0 OS size 9 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging No No Full charging time 3:00 hr 3:00 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Lenses 1 (13 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length - 27 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/5" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type Micro USB Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 9AT 78.1 dB Realme C21Y n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced September 2020 June 2021 Release date September 2020 July 2021 SAR (head) 0.78 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.03 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C21Y is definitely a better buy.