Xiaomi Redmi 9AT vs Oppo Realme Narzo 50A VS Xiaomi Redmi 9AT Oppo Realme Narzo 50A Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9AT (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on September 9, 2020, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 50A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 50A 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (214K versus 106K)

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Modern USB Type-C port

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (466 against 343 nits)

Supports 18W fast charging

Fingerprint scanner

Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 81.7% Display tests RGB color space 92.6% - Response time 45.5 ms - Contrast 813:1 - Max. Brightness Redmi 9AT 343 nits Realme Narzo 50A +36% 466 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 9AT 81.1% Realme Narzo 50A +1% 81.7%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9AT and Oppo Realme Narzo 50A in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 650 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1800 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 9AT 132 Realme Narzo 50A +194% 388 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 9AT 462 Realme Narzo 50A +185% 1319 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 9AT 106389 Realme Narzo 50A +102% 214612 CPU - 71602 GPU - 38759 Memory - 49369 UX - 56937 Total score 106389 214612 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi 9AT n/a Realme Narzo 50A 712 Stability - 97% Graphics test - 4 FPS Graphics score - 712 PCMark 3.0 score - 8772 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 2.0 OS size 9 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 10 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging No Yes (75% in 150 min) Full charging time 3:00 hr 3:59 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 1 (13 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 9AT 78.1 dB Realme Narzo 50A n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced September 2020 September 2021 Release date September 2020 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.78 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.03 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme Narzo 50A is definitely a better buy.