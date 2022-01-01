Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9AT vs Realme Narzo 50i – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9AT (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on September 9, 2020, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 50i, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9AT
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G25
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 50i
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (121K versus 106K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (397 against 343 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 180 and 132 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9AT
vs
Realme Narzo 50i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 80.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 92.6% -
Response time 45.5 ms -
Contrast 813:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9AT
343 nits
Realme Narzo 50i +16%
397 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9AT and Oppo Realme Narzo 50i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 Unisoc SC9863A
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8322
GPU clock 650 MHz -
FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9AT
462
Realme Narzo 50i +114%
988
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 9AT
106389
Realme Narzo 50i +15%
121984
CPU - 40291
GPU - 16984
Memory - 27120
UX - 37983
Total score 106389 121984
Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Realme Go UI
OS size 9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:00 hr 2:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2020 September 2021
Release date September 2020 October 2021
SAR (head) 0.78 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.03 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme Narzo 50i. But if the battery life, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 9AT.

