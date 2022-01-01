Xiaomi Redmi 9AT vs Oppo Realme Narzo 50i VS Xiaomi Redmi 9AT Oppo Realme Narzo 50i Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9AT (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on September 9, 2020, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 50i, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9AT Newer Bluetooth version (v5)

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G25 Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 50i 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (121K versus 106K)

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (397 against 343 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Reverse charging feature

36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 180 and 132 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 80.8% Display tests RGB color space 92.6% - Response time 45.5 ms - Contrast 813:1 - Max. Brightness Redmi 9AT 343 nits Realme Narzo 50i +16% 397 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner No No Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 9AT 81.1% Realme Narzo 50i 80.8%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9AT and Oppo Realme Narzo 50i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 Unisoc SC9863A Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55 Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8322 GPU clock 650 MHz - FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 2 GB 2, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1800 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 9AT 132 Realme Narzo 50i +36% 180 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 9AT 462 Realme Narzo 50i +114% 988 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 9AT 106389 Realme Narzo 50i +15% 121984 CPU - 40291 GPU - 16984 Memory - 27120 UX - 37983 Total score 106389 121984

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 Realme Go UI OS size 9 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging No No Full charging time 3:00 hr 2:56 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 9AT 78.1 dB Realme Narzo 50i n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced September 2020 September 2021 Release date September 2020 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.78 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.03 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme Narzo 50i. But if the battery life, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 9AT.