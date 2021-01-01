Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9AT vs Galaxy A02s – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 9AT vs Samsung Galaxy A02s

Ксиаоми Редми 9АТ
VS
Самсунг Галакси А02s
Xiaomi Redmi 9AT
Samsung Galaxy A02s

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9AT (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on September 9, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A02s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9AT
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G25
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A02s
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (408 against 351 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 29.8 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9AT
vs
Galaxy A02s

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 81.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 92.6% 95.5%
Response time 45.5 ms 37 ms
Contrast 813:1 1095:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9AT
351 nits
Galaxy A02s +16%
408 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 164.2 gramm (5.79 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green White, Black
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9AT
81.1%
Galaxy A02s +1%
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9AT and Samsung Galaxy A02s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9AT +2%
134
Galaxy A02s
132
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9AT
472
Galaxy A02s +5%
497
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 9AT +9%
108561
Galaxy A02s
99363
Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.1 Core
OS size 9 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:00 hr 2:36 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 9AT
n/a
Galaxy A02s
16:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 9AT
n/a
Galaxy A02s
16:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 9AT
n/a
Galaxy A02s
34:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9AT
78.1 dB
Galaxy A02s +2%
80 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2020 November 2020
Release date September 2020 January 2021
Launch price ~ 100 USD ~ 131 USD
SAR (head) 0.78 W/kg 0.4 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.03 W/kg 1.37 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A02s. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 9AT.

