Xiaomi Redmi 9AT vs Samsung Galaxy F12 VS Xiaomi Redmi 9AT Samsung Galaxy F12 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9AT (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on September 9, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy F12, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9AT Weighs 27 grams less Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy F12 Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Modern USB Type-C port

Supports 15W fast charging

Fingerprint scanner

24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (131K versus 106K)

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850

Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (397 against 343 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD PLS TFT Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 269 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 81.9% Display tests RGB color space 92.6% - Response time 45.5 ms - Contrast 813:1 - Max. Brightness Redmi 9AT 343 nits Galaxy F12 +16% 397 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 221 gramm (7.8 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 9AT 81.1% Galaxy F12 +1% 81.9%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9AT and Samsung Galaxy F12 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 Samsung Exynos 850 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G52 MP1 GPU clock 650 MHz 680 MHz FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS ~26 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X - Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 9AT 132 Galaxy F12 +105% 270 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 9AT 462 Galaxy F12 +118% 1007 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 9AT 106389 Galaxy F12 +24% 131941 CPU - 42184 GPU - 25653 Memory - 32975 UX - 32379 Total score 106389 131941 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi 9AT n/a Galaxy F12 427 PCMark 3.0 score - 6240 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.0 OS size 9 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 10 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No Yes Full charging time 3:00 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Angle of widest lens - 123° Lenses 1 (13 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No - Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 9AT 78.1 dB Galaxy F12 n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced September 2020 April 2021 Release date September 2020 April 2021 SAR (head) 0.78 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.03 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy F12 is definitely a better buy.