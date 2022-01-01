Xiaomi Redmi 9AT vs Samsung Galaxy M12 VS Xiaomi Redmi 9AT Samsung Galaxy M12 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9AT (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on September 9, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M12, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9AT Weighs 20 grams less Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M12 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Modern USB Type-C port

39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (147K versus 106K)

Supports 15W fast charging

Fingerprint scanner

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850

Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (424 against 343 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD PLS TFT Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 81.9% Display tests RGB color space 92.6% 93.3% Response time 45.5 ms 39 ms Contrast 813:1 926:1 Max. Brightness Redmi 9AT 343 nits Galaxy M12 +24% 424 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 214 gramm (7.55 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 9AT 81.1% Galaxy M12 +1% 81.9%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9AT and Samsung Galaxy M12 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 Samsung Exynos 850 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G52 MP1 GPU clock 650 MHz 680 MHz FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS ~26 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 9AT 132 Galaxy M12 +35% 178 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 9AT 462 Galaxy M12 +125% 1041 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 9AT 106389 Galaxy M12 +39% 147648 CPU - 44756 GPU - 24822 Memory - 36022 UX - 42192 Total score 106389 147648 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi 9AT n/a Galaxy M12 428 Stability - 98% Graphics test - 2 FPS Graphics score - 428 PCMark 3.0 score - 6164 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 One UI Core 3.1 OS size 9 GB 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No Yes (40% in 60 min) Full charging time 3:00 hr 2:30 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Angle of widest lens - 123° Lenses 1 (13 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 9AT +1% 78.1 dB Galaxy M12 77.6 dB

Other Category Budget Budget Announced September 2020 November 2020 Release date September 2020 April 2021 SAR (head) 0.78 W/kg 0.54 W/kg SAR (body) 1.03 W/kg 1.39 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M12 is definitely a better buy.