Xiaomi Redmi 9AT vs Poco C31 VS Xiaomi Redmi 9AT Xiaomi Poco C31 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9AT (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on September 9, 2020, against the Xiaomi Poco C31, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9AT The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C31 Fingerprint scanner

17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (124K versus 106K)

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 165 and 132 points

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.53 inches 6.53 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 81% Display tests RGB color space 92.6% - Response time 45.5 ms - Contrast 813:1 - Max. Brightness Redmi 9AT 343 nits Poco C31 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 77.1 mm (3.04 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 9AT 81.1% Poco C31 81%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9AT and Xiaomi Poco C31 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 MediaTek Helio G35 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 650 MHz 680 MHz FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 9AT 132 Poco C31 +25% 165 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 9AT 462 Poco C31 +99% 919 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 9AT 106389 Poco C31 +17% 124474

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 10 ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12 OS size 9 GB 10.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No No Full charging time 3:00 hr 3:30 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4160 x 3120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Lenses 1 (13 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 1600 x 1200 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 9AT 78.1 dB Poco C31 n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced September 2020 September 2021 Release date September 2020 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.78 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.03 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco C31. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 9AT.