Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9C (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Huawei Y9s, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9C
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y9s
  • 45% higher pixel density (391 vs 269 PPI)
  • 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (166K versus 108K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (492 against 393 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 90% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 328 and 173 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9C
vs
Huawei Y9s

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 269 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 84.7%
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9C
393 nits
Huawei Y9s +25%
492 nits

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic -
Frame material Plastic -
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9C
81.1%
Huawei Y9s +4%
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9C and Huawei Y9s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G51
GPU clock 680 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9C
173
Huawei Y9s +90%
328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9C
987
Huawei Y9s +38%
1366
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 9C
108584
Huawei Y9s +53%
166223

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 9.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:59 hr 1:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2020 November 2019
Release date September 2020 December 2019
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.355 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.729 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Y9s is definitely a better buy.

