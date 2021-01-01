Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9C (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Infinix Hot 10s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.