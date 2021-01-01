Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9C vs Oppo A1k – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 9C vs Oppo A1k

Ксиаоми Редми 9С
Xiaomi Redmi 9C
VS
Оппо А1к
Oppo A1k

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9C (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Oppo A1k, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9C
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (112K versus 91K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Oppo A1k
  • Weighs 26 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9C
vs
Oppo A1k

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 269 ppi 276 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 80.1%
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9C
402 nits
Oppo A1k
n/a

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 154.5 mm (6.08 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 170 gramm (6 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9C +1%
81.1%
Oppo A1k
80.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9C and Oppo A1k in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 680 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9C
174
Oppo A1k
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9C
1006
Oppo A1k
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 9C +22%
112096
Oppo A1k
91900

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 6 Lite

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:59 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 April 2019
Release date September 2020 April 2019
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.355 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.729 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 9C is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
