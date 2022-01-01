Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9C vs Realme C25Y – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 9C vs Oppo Realme C25Y

Ксиаоми Редми 9С
VS
Оппо Реалми C25Y
Xiaomi Redmi 9C
Oppo Realme C25Y

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9C (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C25Y, which is powered by Unisoc T610 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9C
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C25Y
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (222K versus 107K)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 344 and 173 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9C
vs
Realme C25Y

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 81.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 92.9% 92.8%
PWM 17120 Hz 176 Hz
Response time 47 ms 37 ms
Contrast 881:1 935:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9C +4%
414 nits
Realme C25Y
399 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9C
81.1%
Realme C25Y +1%
81.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9C and Oppo Realme C25Y in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 Unisoc T610
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 ARM Mali G52 MP2
GPU clock 680 MHz 614 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~71.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9C
173
Realme C25Y +99%
344
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9C
982
Realme C25Y +28%
1261
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 9C
107003
Realme C25Y +108%
222199
CPU 34029 73473
GPU 16569 43616
Memory 26942 43837
UX 30327 62704
Total score 107003 222199
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI R
OS size 18 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (30% in 31 min)
Full charging time 2:59 hr 1:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9C
77.7 dB
Realme C25Y +7%
83 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 September 2021
Release date September 2020 September 2021
SAR (head) 0.355 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.729 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C25Y is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi 10 or Xiaomi Redmi 9C
2. Xiaomi Redmi 9 or Xiaomi Redmi 9C
3. Samsung Galaxy A03 or Xiaomi Redmi 9C
4. Oppo Realme C25 or Xiaomi Redmi 9C
5. Xiaomi Redmi 9T or Xiaomi Redmi 9C
6. Samsung Galaxy M12 or Oppo Realme C25Y
7. Oppo Realme C25 or Oppo Realme C25Y
8. Samsung Galaxy F12 or Oppo Realme C25Y
9. Oppo Realme Narzo 50A or Oppo Realme C25Y

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish