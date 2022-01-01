Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9C (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C31, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T612 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.