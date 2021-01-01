Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9C vs Galaxy A02s – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 9C vs Samsung Galaxy A02s

Ксиаоми Редми 9С
Xiaomi Redmi 9C
VS
Самсунг Галакси А02s
Samsung Galaxy A02s

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9C (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A02s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9C
  • Delivers 163% higher maximum brightness (395 against 150 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (108K versus 90K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G35
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 174 and 145 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A02s
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 31.8 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9C
vs
Galaxy A02s

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 81.8%
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9C +163%
395 nits
Galaxy A02s
150 nits

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 164.2 gramm (5.79 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9C
81.1%
Galaxy A02s +1%
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9C and Samsung Galaxy A02s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 506
GPU clock 680 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9C +20%
174
Galaxy A02s
145
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9C +40%
985
Galaxy A02s
705
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 9C +20%
108024
Galaxy A02s
90144

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes
Full charging time 2:59 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 November 2020
Release date September 2020 January 2021
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 131 USD
SAR (head) 0.355 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.729 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 9C. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A02s.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi 9C and Note 8 Pro
2. Xiaomi Redmi 9C and Samsung Galaxy A21s
3. Xiaomi Redmi 9C and Note 9 Pro
4. Xiaomi Redmi 9C and Samsung Galaxy M11
5. Xiaomi Redmi 9C and Redmi 9
6. Samsung Galaxy A02s and Galaxy A21s
7. Samsung Galaxy A02s and Galaxy M11
8. Samsung Galaxy A02s and Oppo A53
9. Samsung Galaxy A02s and Galaxy A20s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish