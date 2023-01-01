Xiaomi Redmi 9C vs Samsung Galaxy A04s VS Xiaomi Redmi 9C Samsung Galaxy A04s Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9C (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A04s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04s Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (148K versus 107K)

38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (148K versus 107K) Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks Supports 15W fast charging

Supports 15W fast charging More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11 The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer

The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850 Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD PLS TFT Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 80.7% Display tests RGB color space 92.9% 95.1% PWM 17120 Hz Not detected Response time 47 ms 20 ms Contrast 881:1 1291:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi 9C +6% 413 nits Galaxy A04s 389 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Green, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 9C 81.1% Galaxy A04s 80.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 12 One UI Core 5.1 OS size 18 GB 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No Yes (28% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:59 hr 2:14 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:34 hr Watching video - 13:10 hr Gaming - 06:35 hr Standby - 120 hr General battery life Redmi 9C n/a Galaxy A04s 34:44 hr Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Redmi 9C 77.7 dB Galaxy A04s +1% 78.4 dB

Other Category Budget Budget Announced June 2020 August 2022 Release date September 2020 September 2022 SAR (head) 0.355 W/kg 0.52 W/kg SAR (body) 0.729 W/kg 1.23 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A04s is definitely a better buy.