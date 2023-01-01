Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9C vs Galaxy A04s – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9C (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A04s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04s
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (148K versus 107K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9C
vs
Galaxy A04s

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 80.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 92.9% 95.1%
PWM 17120 Hz Not detected
Response time 47 ms 20 ms
Contrast 881:1 1291:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 9C +6%
413 nits
Galaxy A04s
389 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Green, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9C
81.1%
Galaxy A04s
80.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9C and Samsung Galaxy A04s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 Samsung Exynos 850
Max clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 680 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~126 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9C
173
Galaxy A04s +6%
184
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9C
989
Galaxy A04s +10%
1091
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 9C
107563
Galaxy A04s +38%
148356
CPU 32696 43206
GPU 16440 25138
Memory 23340 38540
UX 35240 42933
Total score 107563 148356
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 41.5 °C 41.9 °C
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 3 FPS
Graphics score - 508
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 5468
Video editing - 5889
Photo editing - 8306
Data manipulation - 4074
Writing score - 5674
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI Core 5.1
OS size 18 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (28% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:59 hr 2:14 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:34 hr
Watching video - 13:10 hr
Gaming - 06:35 hr
Standby - 120 hr
General battery life
Redmi 9C
n/a
Galaxy A04s
34:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi 9C
77.7 dB
Galaxy A04s +1%
78.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 August 2022
Release date September 2020 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.355 W/kg 0.52 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.729 W/kg 1.23 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A04s is definitely a better buy.

