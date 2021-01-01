Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9C (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A20s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.