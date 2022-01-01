Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9C vs Galaxy A22 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9C (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (230K versus 107K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 44% higher maximum brightness (595 against 414 nits)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9C
vs
Galaxy A22

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 274 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 84.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 92.9% 140.9%
PWM 17120 Hz 127 Hz
Response time 47 ms 6 ms
Contrast 881:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9C
414 nits
Galaxy A22 +44%
595 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9C
81.1%
Galaxy A22 +4%
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9C and Samsung Galaxy A22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 MediaTek Helio G80
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 680 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9C
173
Galaxy A22 +117%
376
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9C
982
Galaxy A22 +39%
1364
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 9C
107003
Galaxy A22 +115%
230127
CPU 34029 66889
GPU 16569 52799
Memory 26942 42837
UX 30327 68466
Total score 107003 230127
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Graphics score - 683
PCMark 3.0 score - 6750
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI Core 4.1
OS size 18 GB 18.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (23% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:59 hr 2:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 14:56 hr
Watching video - 15:49 hr
Gaming - 06:03 hr
Standby - 130 hr
General battery life
Redmi 9C
n/a
Galaxy A22
39:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9C
77.7 dB
Galaxy A22 +3%
80.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 June 2021
Release date September 2020 June 2021
SAR (head) 0.355 W/kg 0.52 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.729 W/kg 1.59 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A22 is definitely a better buy.

