Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9C (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A23, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (265K versus 107K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 49% higher pixel density (400 vs 269 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 25W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Delivers 12% higher peak brightness (462 against 413 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Redmi 9C
vs
Galaxy A23

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.53 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 460 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 83%
Display tests
RGB color space 92.9% -
PWM 17120 Hz -
Response time 47 ms -
Contrast 881:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 9C
413 nits
Galaxy A23 +12%
462 nits
Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9C
81.1%
Galaxy A23 +2%
83%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9C and Samsung Galaxy A23 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max clock 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 610
GPU clock 680 MHz 1114 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9C
173
Galaxy A23 +121%
382
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9C
989
Galaxy A23 +64%
1626
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 9C
107563
Galaxy A23 +147%
265434
CPU 32696 81885
GPU 16440 48510
Memory 23340 64789
UX 35240 71783
Total score 107563 265434
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 41.5 °C -
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Graphics score - 440
PCMark 3.0
Redmi 9C
n/a
Galaxy A23
7178
Web score - 6847
Video editing - 4223
Photo editing - 13565
Data manipulation - 5749
Writing score - 8441
Memory

RAM
RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 5.0
OS size 18 GB 24 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (32% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:59 hr 1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:42 hr
Watching video - 12:41 hr
Gaming - 06:33 hr
Standby - 127 hr
General battery life
Redmi 9C
n/a
Galaxy A23
36:17 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi 9C
77.7 dB
Galaxy A23
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 March 2022
Release date September 2020 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.355 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.729 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A23 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

