Xiaomi Redmi 9C vs Samsung Galaxy A23 VS Xiaomi Redmi 9C Samsung Galaxy A23 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9C (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A23, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (265K versus 107K)

2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (265K versus 107K) Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz 49% higher pixel density (400 vs 269 PPI)

49% higher pixel density (400 vs 269 PPI) Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks Supports 25W fast charging

Supports 25W fast charging Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11 More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680 Delivers 12% higher peak brightness (462 against 413 nits)

Delivers 12% higher peak brightness (462 against 413 nits) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD PLS TFT Size 6.53 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 460 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 83% Display tests RGB color space 92.9% - PWM 17120 Hz - Response time 47 ms - Contrast 881:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi 9C 413 nits Galaxy A23 +12% 462 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 9C 81.1% Galaxy A23 +2% 83%

Memory RAM RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 12 One UI 5.0 OS size 18 GB 24 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No Yes (32% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:59 hr 1:43 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 13:42 hr Watching video - 12:41 hr Gaming - 06:33 hr Standby - 127 hr General battery life Redmi 9C n/a Galaxy A23 36:17 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Redmi 9C 77.7 dB Galaxy A23 n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced June 2020 March 2022 Release date September 2020 March 2022 SAR (head) 0.355 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.729 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A23 is definitely a better buy.