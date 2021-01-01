Xiaomi Redmi 9C vs Samsung Galaxy A40 VS Xiaomi Redmi 9C Samsung Galaxy A40 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9C (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A40, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9C Comes with 1900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3100 mAh

Has a 0.63 inch larger screen size

The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G35 Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40 62% higher pixel density (437 vs 269 PPI)

Modern USB Type-C port

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (553 against 403 nits)

Supports 15W fast charging

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz

25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (140K versus 112K)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Better grip in hands – the body is 7.8 mm narrower

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.53 inches 5.9 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 269 ppi 437 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 85.5% Display tests RGB color space - 142.6% PWM - 245 Hz Response time - 9 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Redmi 9C 403 nits Galaxy A40 +37% 553 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 144.4 mm (5.69 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 69.2 mm (2.72 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 140 gramm (4.94 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 9C 81.1% Galaxy A40 +5% 85.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9C and Samsung Galaxy A40 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Max. clock 2300 MHz 1770 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G71 MP2 GPU clock 680 MHz 770 MHz FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2, 3 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X Memory clock 933 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 1 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 9C 175 Galaxy A40 +53% 267 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 9C +3% 995 Galaxy A40 968 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 9C 112946 Galaxy A40 +25% 140996 CPU 42566 46590 GPU 14260 20362 Memory 29180 28369 UX 25965 45229 Total score 112946 140996 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi 9C n/a Galaxy A40 404 Stability - 98% Graphics test - 2 FPS Graphics score - 404 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.0 OS size - 14.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3100 mAh Charge power 10 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Full charging time 2:59 hr 1:45 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Redmi 9C n/a Galaxy A40 10:05 hr Watching videos (Player) Redmi 9C n/a Galaxy A40 10:58 hr Talk (3G) Redmi 9C n/a Galaxy A40 20:38 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4616 x 3464 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 123° Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 25 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 5984 x 4140 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length - 25 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.9 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 9C n/a Galaxy A40 82.6 dB

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced June 2020 April 2019 Release date September 2020 April 2019 SAR (head) 0.355 W/kg 0.49 W/kg SAR (body) 0.729 W/kg 1.34 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A40 is definitely a better buy.