Xiaomi Redmi 9C vs Samsung Galaxy A53 5G VS Xiaomi Redmi 9C Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9C (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9C Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) 3.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (418K versus 107K)

3.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (418K versus 107K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Delivers 100% higher peak brightness (828 against 413 nits)

Delivers 100% higher peak brightness (828 against 413 nits) 51% higher pixel density (405 vs 269 PPI)

51% higher pixel density (405 vs 269 PPI) Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks Supports 25W fast charging

Supports 25W fast charging Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11 Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 830 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 85.4% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 92.9% 97.6% PWM 17120 Hz 250 Hz Response time 47 ms 9 ms Contrast 881:1 ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi 9C 413 nits Galaxy A53 5G +100% 828 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof No IP67 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 9C 81.1% Galaxy A53 5G +5% 85.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 12 One UI 5.1 OS size 18 GB 36 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No Yes (45% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:59 hr 1:24 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 10:38 hr Watching video - 15:55 hr Gaming - 05:01 hr Standby - 120 hr General battery life Redmi 9C n/a Galaxy A53 5G 33:59 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion No 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 123° Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGW1P (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX616 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi 9C n/a Galaxy A53 5G 98 Video quality Redmi 9C n/a Galaxy A53 5G 45 Generic camera score Redmi 9C n/a Galaxy A53 5G 79

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 4 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Redmi 9C 77.7 dB Galaxy A53 5G +11% 86.1 dB

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced June 2020 March 2022 Release date September 2020 April 2022 SAR (head) 0.355 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.729 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is definitely a better buy.