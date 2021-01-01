Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9C vs Galaxy M01 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 9C vs Samsung Galaxy M01

Ксиаоми Редми 9С
Xiaomi Redmi 9C
VS
Самсунг Галакси М01
Samsung Galaxy M01

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9C (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M01, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9C
  • Has a 0.83 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (107K versus 95K)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M01
  • 10% higher pixel density (295 vs 269 PPI)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 28 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.1 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9C
vs
Galaxy M01

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.53 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 269 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81.1% 77.5%
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9C
398 nits
Galaxy M01
n/a

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 9C +5%
81.1%
Galaxy M01
77.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9C and Samsung Galaxy M01 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 505
GPU clock 680 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9C
174
Galaxy M01 +3%
180
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9C +19%
971
Galaxy M01
813
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 9C +12%
107904
Galaxy M01
95944

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.0
OS size - 10.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:59 hr 3:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 June 2020
Release date September 2020 June 2020
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) 0.355 W/kg 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.729 W/kg 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 9C is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (44.4%)
5 (55.6%)
Total votes: 9

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T or Redmi 9C
2. Xiaomi Redmi 8A or Redmi 9C
3. Huawei Honor 9C or Xiaomi Redmi 9C
4. Xiaomi Redmi 9 or Redmi 9C
5. Oppo Realme C3 or Xiaomi Redmi 9C
6. Samsung Galaxy A20 or Galaxy M01
7. Samsung Galaxy S20 or Galaxy M01
8. Samsung Galaxy M30 or Galaxy M01
9. Samsung Galaxy A01 or Galaxy M01
10. Samsung Galaxy M10 or Galaxy M01

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish