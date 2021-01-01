Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9C vs Galaxy M01s – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 9C vs Samsung Galaxy M01s

Ксиаоми Редми 9С
Xiaomi Redmi 9C
VS
Самсунг Галакси М10с
Samsung Galaxy M01s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9C (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M01s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9C
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 174 and 144 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M01s
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 28 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9C
vs
Galaxy M01s

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.53 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 269 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 80.7%
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9C
402 nits
Galaxy M01s
n/a

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 156.9 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9C
81.1%
Galaxy M01s
80.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9C and Samsung Galaxy M01s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 680 MHz 400 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9C +21%
174
Galaxy M01s
144
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9C +21%
1006
Galaxy M01s
833
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 9C
112096
Galaxy M01s
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:59 hr 2:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2020 July 2020
Release date September 2020 August 2020
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) 0.355 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.729 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 9C. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M01s.

