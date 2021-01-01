Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9C vs Galaxy M30 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9C (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M30, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9C
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G35
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M30
  • 46% higher pixel density (394 vs 269 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 59% higher maximum brightness (641 against 402 nits)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2166 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 7% more screen real estate
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9C
vs
Galaxy M30

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 269 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 88.1%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9C
402 nits
Galaxy M30 +59%
641 nits

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 159 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green -
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9C
81.1%
Galaxy M30 +9%
88.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9C and Samsung Galaxy M30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 680 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 2166 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9C
1006
Galaxy M30
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 9C
112096
Galaxy M30
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.0
OS size - 13.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 2:59 hr 2:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 9C
n/a
Galaxy M30
15:02 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 9C
n/a
Galaxy M30
18:44 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 9C
n/a
Galaxy M30
32:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 10
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9C
n/a
Galaxy M30
70.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 February 2019
Release date September 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) 0.355 W/kg 0.27 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.729 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M30 is definitely a better buy.

