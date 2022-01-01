Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9C vs Spark 8C – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 9C vs Tecno Spark 8C

Ксиаоми Редми 9С
VS
Текно Спарк 8С
Xiaomi Redmi 9C
Tecno Spark 8C

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9C (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Tecno Spark 8C, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9C
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 8C
  • Water-resistant body (IPX2 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (170K versus 108K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • 72% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 300 and 174 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9C
vs
Spark 8C

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 267 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 83.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 92.9% -
PWM 17120 Hz -
Response time 47 ms -
Contrast 881:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 9C
417 nits
Spark 8C
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164.57 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.95 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz)
Waterproof No IPX2
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Gray, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9C
81.1%
Spark 8C +3%
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9C and Tecno Spark 8C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 Unisoc T606
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 680 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 2, 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9C
174
Spark 8C +72%
300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9C
993
Spark 8C +19%
1178
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 9C
108249
Spark 8C +58%
170703
CPU 32696 60630
GPU 16440 21826
Memory 23340 38655
UX 35240 48282
Total score 108249 170703
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi 9C
n/a
Spark 8C
397
PCMark 3.0 score - 7368
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 HiOS 7.6
OS size 18 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:59 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP -
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No -
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9C
77.7 dB
Spark 8C
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 January 2022
Release date September 2020 February 2022
SAR (head) 0.355 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.729 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Spark 8C is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (30%)
14 (70%)
Total votes: 20

Related comparisons

1. Redmi 9 and Redmi 9C
2. Redmi 10 and Redmi 9C
3. Redmi 10C and Redmi 9C
4. Realme C30 and Redmi 9C
5. Hot 12 and Spark 8C
6. Realme C30 and Spark 8C

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish