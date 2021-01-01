Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9C vs Y11 (2019) – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 9C vs Vivo Y11 (2019)

Xiaomi Redmi 9C
Vivo Y11 (2019)

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9C (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Vivo Y11 (2019), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9C
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (107K versus 93K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y11 (2019)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Value for money

Phone:
Redmi 9C
vs
Y11 (2019)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.35 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1544 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 269 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81.1% 81.4%
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9C
398 nits
Y11 (2019)
398 nits

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 159.4 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 190.5 gramm (6.72 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 9C
81.1%
Y11 (2019)
81.4%

Performance

SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1950 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 505
GPU clock 680 MHz 450 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9C
174
Y11 (2019) +2%
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9C +20%
971
Y11 (2019)
811
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 9C +15%
107904
Y11 (2019)
93864

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 Funtouch 9.1

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:59 hr 2:50 hr

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.8
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 October 2019
Release date September 2020 December 2019
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.355 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.729 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 9C is definitely a better buy.

