Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9C (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9C
  • Has a 0.69 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G35
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite
  • 61% higher pixel density (432 vs 269 PPI)
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (494 against 402 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.4 mm narrower
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9C
vs
Mi A2 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.9:9
PPI 269 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 79.79%
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9C
402 nits
Mi A2 Lite +23%
494 nits

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 149.3 mm (5.88 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 71.6 mm (2.82 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9C +2%
81.1%
Mi A2 Lite
79.79%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9C and Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 506
GPU clock 680 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9C
1006
Mi A2 Lite
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 9C
112096
Mi A2 Lite
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 Stock Android

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:59 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 9C
n/a
Mi A2 Lite
15:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 9C
n/a
Mi A2 Lite
12:42 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 9C
n/a
Mi A2 Lite
24:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9C
n/a
Mi A2 Lite
86 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2020 July 2018
Release date September 2020 July 2018
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.355 W/kg 0.547 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.729 W/kg 1.473 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 9C is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

