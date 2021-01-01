Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9C vs Poco X3 NFC – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9C (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9C
  • Weighs 19 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (283K versus 107K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 47% higher pixel density (395 vs 269 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 56% higher maximum brightness (619 against 398 nits)
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9C
vs
Poco X3 NFC

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 81.1% 84.6%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.7%
PWM - 2358 Hz
Response time - 35.4 ms
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9C
398 nits
Poco X3 NFC +56%
619 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 215 gramm (7.58 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 9C
81.1%
Poco X3 NFC +4%
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9C and Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 618
GPU clock 680 MHz 810 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~486 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9C
174
Poco X3 NFC +226%
567
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9C
971
Poco X3 NFC +79%
1742
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 9C
107904
Poco X3 NFC +163%
283664

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size - 20.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5160 mAh
Charge power 10 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:59 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 9C
n/a
Poco X3 NFC
17:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 9C
n/a
Poco X3 NFC
14:09 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 9C
n/a
Poco X3 NFC
31:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion No 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9C
n/a
Poco X3 NFC
89.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2020 September 2020
Release date September 2020 September 2020
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.355 W/kg 0.558 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.729 W/kg 0.986 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC is definitely a better buy.

