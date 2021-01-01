Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9C (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.