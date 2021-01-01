Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9C vs Redmi 10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 9C vs Redmi 10

Ксиаоми Редми 9С
VS
Ксиаоми Редми 10
Xiaomi Redmi 9C
Xiaomi Redmi 10

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9C (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Redmi 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10
  • 76% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (197K versus 112K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 51% higher pixel density (405 vs 269 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (478 against 407 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9C
vs
Redmi 10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 83.5%
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9C
407 nits
Redmi 10 +17%
478 nits

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9C
81.1%
Redmi 10 +3%
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9C and Xiaomi Redmi 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 680 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9C
177
Redmi 10 +106%
365
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9C
990
Redmi 10 +31%
1297
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 9C
112363
Redmi 10 +76%
197760
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12.5

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging No Yes (30% in 26 min)
Full charging time 2:59 hr 2:13 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 9C
n/a
Redmi 10
16:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 9C
n/a
Redmi 10
13:00 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 9C
n/a
Redmi 10
46:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 August 2021
Release date September 2020 August 2021
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 168 USD
SAR (head) 0.355 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.729 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi 9C vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
2. Xiaomi Redmi 9C vs Samsung Galaxy A21s
3. Xiaomi Redmi 9C vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
4. Xiaomi Redmi 9C vs Samsung Galaxy M11
5. Xiaomi Redmi 9C vs Xiaomi Redmi 9
6. Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
7. Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
8. Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Xiaomi Poco M3
9. Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
10. Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Samsung Galaxy A32

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish