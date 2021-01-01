Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9C vs Redmi 6 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9C (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Redmi 6, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9C
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 1.08 inches larger screen size
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (402 against 363 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 8.18% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 6
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 10% higher pixel density (295 vs 269 PPI)
  • Weighs 50 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.5 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9C
vs
Redmi 6

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 5.45 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 269 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 72.92%
Display tests
RGB color space - 94.3%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 31 ms
Contrast - 704:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9C +11%
402 nits
Redmi 6
363 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 146 gramm (5.15 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Gold, Gray, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9C +11%
81.1%
Redmi 6
72.92%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9C and Xiaomi Redmi 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 680 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9C
174
Redmi 6
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9C
1006
Redmi 6
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 9C
112096
Redmi 6
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 11
OS size - 7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 10 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:59 hr 3:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (480p)
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2592 x 1936
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9C
n/a
Redmi 6
78.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 June 2018
Release date September 2020 June 2018
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.355 W/kg 0.55 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.729 W/kg 1.417 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 9C is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

