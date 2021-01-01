Xiaomi Redmi 9C vs Redmi 7A
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9C (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Redmi 7A, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9C
- Has a 1.08 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Fingerprint scanner
- 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (107K versus 90K)
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- Thinner bezels – 6.7% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7A
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (499 against 398 nits)
- 10% higher pixel density (295 vs 269 PPI)
- Weighs 31 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.6 mm narrower
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.53 inches
|5.45 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1440 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|18:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|295 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|81.1%
|74.4%
|RGB color space
|-
|94.2%
|PWM
|-
|384 Hz
|Response time
|-
|27 ms
|Contrast
|-
|888:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|146.3 mm (5.76 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Green
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G35
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Adreno 505
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|450 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.4 GFLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|16, 32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|-
|6.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:59 hr
|2:35 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|-
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2020
|May 2019
|Release date
|September 2020
|June 2019
|Launch price
|~ 112 USD
|~ 94 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.355 W/kg
|0.557 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.729 W/kg
|1.166 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 9C is definitely a better buy.
