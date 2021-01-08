Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9T vs Honor 9X Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 9T vs Huawei Honor 9X Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 9X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9T
  • Comes with 2250 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3750 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9T
vs
Honor 9X Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 84.4%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 27 ms
Contrast - 565:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9T
395 nits
Honor 9X Lite +7%
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Green, Orange Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9T
83.4%
Honor 9X Lite +1%
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9T and Huawei Honor 9X Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G51
GPU clock 600 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9T
315
Honor 9X Lite +6%
334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9T +4%
1370
Honor 9X Lite
1318
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 9T +7%
174801
Honor 9X Lite
163740

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 9.1
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes No
Full charging time - 1:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2021 April 2020
Release date January 2021 May 2020
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 187 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 9T is definitely a better buy.

