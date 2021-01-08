Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Huawei P40 Lite E, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.