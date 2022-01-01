Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.