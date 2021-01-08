Xiaomi Redmi 9T vs Infinix Hot 11S VS Xiaomi Redmi 9T Infinix Hot 11S Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9T Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

Reverse charging feature

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11S Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (500 against 435 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

The phone is 9-months newer

22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 370 and 304 points

The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.53 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2480 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 83.5% Display tests RGB color space 96.4% - PWM 880 Hz - Response time 42 ms - Contrast 1868:1 - Max. Brightness Redmi 9T 435 nits Hot 11S +15% 500 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green, Orange Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 9T 83.4% Hot 11S 83.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9T and Infinix Hot 11S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 600 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1800 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 9T 304 Hot 11S +22% 370 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 9T +4% 1396 Hot 11S 1345 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 9T 209205 Hot 11S +2% 212698 CPU 93893 67907 GPU 39540 39212 Memory 45515 39778 UX 61310 67386 Total score 209205 212698 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi 9T 370 Hot 11S n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 2 FPS - Graphics score 370 - PCMark 3.0 score 6255 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 XOS 7.6 OS size 21 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4864 x 2736 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856

- Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 9T 84.6 dB Hot 11S n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced January 2021 September 2021 Release date January 2021 September 2021 SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.81 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 9T. But if the display and camera are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 11S.