Xiaomi Redmi 9T vs Infinix Note 11 Pro VS Xiaomi Redmi 9T Infinix Note 11 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9T Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Shows 17% longer battery life (150 vs 128 hours)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Reverse charging feature

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (337K versus 193K)

Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

The phone is 10-months newer

71% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 520 and 304 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.53 inches 6.95 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 - PPI 395 ppi 387 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 84.5% Display tests RGB color space 96.4% - PWM 880 Hz - Response time 42 ms - Contrast 1868:1 - Max. Brightness Redmi 9T 436 nits Note 11 Pro +7% 466 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 173.1 mm (6.81 inches) Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 78.4 mm (3.09 inches) Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green, Orange Silver, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 9T 83.4% Note 11 Pro +1% 84.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9T and Infinix Note 11 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 600 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1800 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 9T 304 Note 11 Pro +71% 520 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 9T 1395 Note 11 Pro +28% 1789 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 9T 193622 Note 11 Pro +74% 337278 CPU 68237 95124 GPU 32729 76677 Memory 39758 73996 UX 53188 93094 Total score 193622 337278 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi 9T 370 Note 11 Pro n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 2 FPS - Graphics score 370 - PCMark 3.0 score 6250 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 XOS 10 OS size 21 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 9T 84.6 dB Note 11 Pro n/a

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced January 2021 October 2021 Release date January 2021 November 2021 SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.81 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.