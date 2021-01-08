Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9T vs Oppo A53 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Oppo A53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9T
  • 47% higher pixel density (395 vs 269 PPI)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (174K versus 143K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 315 and 249 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo A53
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (480 against 395 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.8% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9T
vs
Oppo A53

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 89.2%
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9T
395 nits
Oppo A53 +22%
480 nits

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green, Orange Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9T
83.4%
Oppo A53 +7%
89.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9T and Oppo A53 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
Lithography process 11 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 610
GPU clock 600 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 1804 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9T +27%
315
Oppo A53
249
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9T +11%
1370
Oppo A53
1238
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 9T +22%
174801
Oppo A53
143101

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 7.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time - 1:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4368 x 2912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2021 August 2020
Release date January 2021 August 2020
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 162 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 9T. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Oppo A53.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
