Xiaomi Redmi 9T vs Oppo A53
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Oppo A53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9T
- 47% higher pixel density (395 vs 269 PPI)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (174K versus 143K)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- Reverse charging feature
- 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 315 and 249 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo A53
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (480 against 395 nits)
- Thinner bezels – 5.8% more screen real estate
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.4%
|89.2%
Design and build
|Height
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Green, Orange
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1800 MHz
|1804 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|ColorOS 7.2
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:55 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4368 x 2912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3872 x 2592
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|27 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|13
|13
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2021
|August 2020
|Release date
|January 2021
|August 2020
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
|~ 162 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 9T. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Oppo A53.
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2